As part of its drive to curb vehicular pollution, Delhi Police impounded over 17,000 end-of-life vehicles (EOL) in the Capital between January 1 and November 2 this year, Hindustan Times reported, citing data shared by Delhi Traffic Police

Of the seized vehicles, 16,918 were two-wheelers, while 164 were cars. The remaining vehicles were three-wheelers and others, the report said.

9,916 end-of-life (EoL) vehicles impounded across Zone-I

Separately, traffic police in Zone-I, which covers the central, eastern and northern traffic ranges, impounded 9,916 EOL vehicles during the year, according to PTI.

The traffic police launched a special drive called “EOL Vehicles Awareness Mela’ in Zone-1, which covers central, eastern and northern traffic ranges of the city, to encourage people to surrender such vehicles and scrap them only at authorised facilities.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI rises to 286, forecast warns of another pollution spell ahead “It’s a new initiative undertaken in Zone-1 traffic with the objective of promoting a cleaner, safer and pollution-free Delhi. Keeping in mind the positive outcome of the awareness programme, we plan to launch it in the entire city,” the HT report quoted Arya as saying. During the November 12-16 drive, 240 end-of-life vehicles (EOLVs) were impounded and sent for scrapping after their owners surrendered them. These included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, the report quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya as saying. The programme saw the participation of nearly 5,000 people at multiple locations across the city.