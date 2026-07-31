Delhi Property Aadhaar Card: What does Delhi govt's new Bill propose

The Delhi government is preparing to introduce the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, which proposes issuing a unique Property Aadhaar card for every property in the national capital, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As part of the exercise, the government will conduct a scientific survey of all properties across Delhi, covering both rural and urban areas, and digitise land records. The initiative builds on the successful implementation of smart property cards in 30 rural villages under the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme. In this initiative, drone surveys and technical support from the Survey of India were used to establish clear property ownership.

Building on that experience, the government now plans to conduct a comprehensive survey across the National Capital Territory, creating authenticated digital records for every residential, commercial, and other category of property. Bill likely after Monsoon session The Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval in the coming months. While it is unlikely to be introduced during the upcoming Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, the government is expected to convene a special session later to pass the legislation. The proposed Property Aadhaar card will serve as a unique digital identity for each property. It will be linked to a family property record containing details such as household information, caste, occupation, welfare schemes being availed and vaccination records. The government said integrating land records with this database would help streamline the delivery of welfare schemes, healthcare benefits and other public services.

What will change? Unlike the SVAMITVA scheme, which focused on rural villages, the proposed legislation will cover all properties across Delhi's urban and rural areas. A separate digital record will be created for every floor of every building, ensuring that no property falls outside the ambit of the exercise. According to the CMO, the lack of a comprehensive land records system has long created challenges in establishing ownership, carrying out property transactions, settling inheritance claims, obtaining loans and building plan approvals, and resolving land disputes. The government said authenticated digital records would improve transparency, remove ambiguity over ownership and help reduce litigation related to land and property.