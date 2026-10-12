Delhi protest updates: Opposition to march to SC, CJP plans fresh stir

Opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday, demanding a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar . Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for the march, even as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined the Congress's request for a meeting. ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, warns of disruptions on October 12 Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has vowed to continue its protest against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR. The announcement comes after thousands of people were detained in Delhi over the weekend as police prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar. With security heightened across the capital, Metro station closures and traffic diversions have been announced for Monday.

Here are the top developments from Delhi protests. 1. The Opposition's march is scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm from the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction and proceed to the Supreme Court, covering a distance of around 2 km. 2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties and citizens to join the march, demanding an end to "vote chori", a halt to the SIR exercise and Kumar's resignation. 3. However, Chief Justice Surya Kant declined the Congress's request to meet the opposition leaders and receive their memorandum, reportedly citing pending judicial proceedings concerning the SIR and the CEC, reported news agency PTI.

4. The CJI reportedly said if a petition raising the Opposition's grievances is filed on Monday, it will be taken up on Tuesday alongside pending matters. He reiterated the court's commitment to protecting fundamental rights. 5. CJP leaders are expected to visit Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Leader Ashutosh Ranka has warned that the party will announce another protest if police fail to provide a date within 24 hours. 6. On Sunday, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released. They were detained a day earlier after their flight landed in Delhi. The three were released on the condition that they would not "breach peace" for one year. Dipke, however, claimed on social media that he did not sign any such condition for his release.

7. In a press conference on Sunday, Ranka and Das alleged that police seized their phones for 24 hours during detention, raising concerns that the devices may have been cloned or tampered with. They also questioned whether the prescribed seizure procedures had been followed. 8. Delhi Police justified Saturday's restrictions, citing alleged past violations by CJP, including stone-pelting, arson and damage to public property. They said restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were imposed across parts of Delhi. 9. The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro services operate on their normal schedule and internet services remain uninterrupted. It said restrictions must comply with the public order conditions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.