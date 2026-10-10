Delhi protests: Six police personnel injured as 1,000 protesters detained

Six Delhi Police personnel, including a female member of the Pink Force, sustained injuries during the detention of around 1,000 protesters in different parts of New Delhi district on Saturday, with instances of stones being hurled at the security personnel at at least two places, an officer said.

The injured personnel were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, the officer said, adding that the circumstances in which they were injured are being ascertained.

Suman, a member of the Pink Force, told PTI that her finger got fractured while she was detaining protesters near the Hanuman temple at Commaught Place.

"A protest was taking place near the Hanuman temple, where a crowd of around 100 to 150 people had gathered. We detained the protesters, during which some women twisted my finger, resulting in a fracture," she said.

She added that the women were detained. "But I cannot identify who specifically twisted my finger as it is difficult to pinpoint an individual in a large crowd. Peace and order must be maintained. People should refrain from protests that create unrest or tarnish the country's image. India is recognised globally, and what happens here is discussed internationally," she said. "I would appeal to everyone not to organise such protests or create unrest. Despite my injuries, or those suffered by any other security personnel, we will not be deterred from performing our duty towards the nation," Suman told PTI. At least two incidents of stones being hurled at security personnel were reported, including from spots near the Akashwani Bhawan and the Hanuman temple.

Protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel at Imtiaz Ali Marg, near the Akashwani Bhawan, after toppling barricades. Around noon, 25 to 30 protesters, including Students' Federation of India (SFI) members, toppled barricades and hurled stones at security personnel, police said, adding that some of the agitators have been detained. The security personnel sustained the injuries near the Kartavya Path police station. A police source said around 3,000 people were detained, including top leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and protesters from various organisations. The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital after the CJP announced a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission (EC).