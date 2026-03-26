Delhi PWD waives road restoration charges to fast-track PNG rollout

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), to ensure faster laying of PNG pipelines, has decided to approve road-cutting permission within 24 hours from receiving the request, an official order said on Thursday.

The PWD, which is the main road owning agency in the national capital, has also waived off road restoration charges for three months, in a fresh order issued.

"It is further directed that permission for road cutting for laying of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipelines shall be accorded within 24 hours of receipt of a complete request, along with directions to commence the work immediately," the order said.

The road restoration charges applicable for laying of IGL pipelines for PNG connections are hereby waived for a period of three months up to June 30, 2026, it added. The road restoration charge is levied by the road-owning agency on any service provider cutting a road or footpath to lay down the lines. "In view of the prevailing circumstances and in public interest, the PWD hereby issues the following directions with the specific objective of facilitating IGL in providing PNG connections to consumers in an expeditious manner within its jurisdiction," it said. IGL has been directed to undertake the work on priority, deploying adequate manpower and resources.