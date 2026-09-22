Home / India News / Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail to attend a wedding

Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam gets interim bail to attend a wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai allowed the plea by Imam seeking interim bail for a week to attend his cousin's wedding

Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail for seven days from October 4 to activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. 
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai allowed the plea by Imam seeking interim bail for a week to attend his cousin's wedding. 
The court granted interim bail to Imam from October 4 to October 10. 
Umar Khalid, Imam and several others were booked under the anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being part of a larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi. 
The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 
Earlier on July 4, a Delhi court rejected the bail applications of Khalid and Imam in the case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. 
Umar Khalid and Imam had sought bail, contending that their continued incarceration without commencement of trial violated their fundamental right to liberty.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trai mandates more voice and SMS-only recharge options for consumers

Caste, competition, isolation: NTF report flags fault lines across campuses

Labourers least paid in India, society does not value their work: Delhi HC

Not singing all Vande Mataram stanzas should not be a crime: Supreme Court

SAP must restore Nayara Energy services, Delhi HC says EU sanctions no bar

Topics :DelhiDelhi courtcriminal cases

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Next Story