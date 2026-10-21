Delhi's air quality slips to poor category, forecast to worsen further

Delhi's air quality slipped into the poor category on Wednesday, October 21, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 219 at 7 am, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System dashboard. The system is operated by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ).

On Tuesday, the weather department’s bulletin had forecast poor air quality from Wednesday to Friday (October 21 to 23), with the outlook for the subsequent six days also indicating poor conditions. The early warning system’s dashboard forecast an AQI of 342 for October 22 at 9 am, which falls in the very poor category.

AQI rose from moderate levels on Tuesday Delhi's AQI stood at 179 at 4 pm on Tuesday, October 20, in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily bulletin. PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant, based on readings from 54 of the city's 59 monitoring stations. The Air Quality Early Warning System had forecast moderate air quality for October 20, followed by a deterioration from Wednesday. The last time Delhi recorded poor air quality this season was on July 13, when the AQI stood at 246, news agency PTI said in its report. If the forecast holds, Wednesday would mark the first day of poor air quality in 100 days.

Under CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and 401-500 as severe. Maximum temperature settles at 31.8 degrees Celsius Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal, according to the IMD. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.3 degrees Celsius. At Lodhi Road, the maximum was 31.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 17 degrees Celsius. The Ridge recorded a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius.