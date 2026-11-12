Delhi's air 'very poor'; 40 monitoring stations record AQI above 300

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 323, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant at most monitoring stations.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 57 reported valid data. Of these, 56 recorded AQI levels above 200, while 40 registered readings above 300. Two stations fell into the ‘severe’ category, with readings above 400.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 416, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 404 and ITO at 399. North Campus of Delhi University recorded 395, followed by Pusa (IITM) and NSIT Dwarka at 388 each, and Chandni Chowk at 387. Meanwhile, Gurugram also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with an AQI of 308. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQI readings of 287 and 250, respectively, placing both cities in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector was the largest contributor to the capital's pollution on Tuesday, accounting for 17 per cent of the total. The contribution from stubble burning was estimated at 7 per cent on Wednesday, but projections indicated that it could rise to 20 per cent by Thursday. Meanwhile, the transport sector's contribution was expected to decline to 13 per cent on Thursday.