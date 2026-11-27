Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with the city-wide Air Quality Index (AQI) at 220 at 8 am, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The reading was slightly lower than Thursday’s 226, while PM2.5 remained the prominent pollutant.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 55 reported valid readings. Of these, 38 recorded AQI levels above 200, while two entered the ‘very poor’ category, with readings above 300.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

ALSO READ: TVS family feud: What rights do daughters have over family business assets? Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 304, followed by CRRI Mathura Road and North Campus of Delhi University at 292 each. Ghoga recorded 289, followed by IGI Airport (T3) at 289, Burari Crossing at 287, ITO at 285, Pusa (IITM) at 282 and Sirifort at 280. Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded the lowest AQI at 125, followed by Pusa (DPCC) at 135 and Lodhi Road at 141. IMD Lodhi Road recorded 142, while Najafgarh stood at 146. These locations were in the ‘moderate’ category.