Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Friday, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 269 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PM2.5 remained the prominent pollutant.

The improvement was reflected across the capital’s monitoring network. Of the 59 monitoring stations, 57 reported valid readings, of which 53 recorded AQI levels above 200, while 14 were in the ‘very poor’ category, with readings above 300. None reported ‘severe’ air quality.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

Sirifort recorded the highest station-level AQI at 348, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 336, Pusa (IITM) at 335, Burari Crossing at 333 and Chandni Chowk at 330. NSUT Jaffarpur recorded 329, while ITO stood at 321, Ghoga at 321, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 319 and Talkatora Garden at 316. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI at 162, followed by IMD Lodhi Road at 173. Both were in the ‘moderate’ category. NSIT Dwarka recorded 193, while Cantonment Area stood at 195. Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained largely in the ‘poor’ category. Gurugram recorded the highest AQI among the neighbouring cities at 291, followed by Greater Noida at 236 and Noida at 226. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 165, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.