Delhi CM tables eco survey, per capita income likely at ₹5.31 lakh in FY26

Delhi's per capita income at current prices is likely to reach ₹5,31,610 as per Advance Estimate, registering a growth of 7.92 per cent over 2024-25, according to the economic survey of 2025-26 tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The report further states that Delhi's per capita income is estimated to be about 2.5 times higher than the national level during 2025-26.

As per the report, the budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 (BE) is ₹9,661.31 crore, which is 0.73 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2025-26 is likely to attain a level of ₹13,27,055 crore as per advance estimate, registering a growth of 9.42 per cent over FY25.