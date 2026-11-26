Delhi's air quality remained firmly in the poor category on Thursday, with the city-wide AQI at 226 at 7 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. While the reading was marginally lower than Wednesday's 228, pollution levels remained elevated across several parts of the capital, with three locations recording air quality in the very poor category.

Of the 59 monitoring stations in the capital, 56 had valid readings. Thirty-seven recorded AQI levels above 200, while three crossed 300 and entered the 'very poor' category. PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant in the city's average reading.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 327, followed by Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 308 and North Campus, Delhi University, at 302. Pusa recorded 298, while ITO reported 296 and Burari Crossing 289.

At the other end, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI at 139, followed by Jharoda Kalan at 146 and Pusa (DPCC) at 147. IMD Lodhi Road reported 148, while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 153. These locations were in the 'moderate' category. NCR cities continue to report poor air Air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained uneven, with several cities reporting readings in the poor category. Meerut in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest AQI in the region at 276, followed by Ghaziabad and Greater Noida at 264 each. Panchgaon in Haryana reported an AQI of 261, while Bhiwadi in Rajasthan recorded 246. Dharuhera and Manesar in Haryana reported readings of 238 and 233, respectively. Gurugram also recorded 233, while Noida stood at 228 and Delhi at 226.

Bahadurgarh reported an AQI of 217, followed by Rohtak at 211. Baghpat recorded 193, Bharatpur 192 and Sonipat 184. Faridabad reported an AQI of 172, while Hapur stood at 162. Among the better-performing cities in the region, Palwal recorded the lowest AQI at 87, followed by Alwar at 112 and Panipat at 142. Sirsa records India's highest AQI Among the 286 cities with valid readings in the CPCB's 7 am dataset, Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest AQI at 368, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Anpara in Uttar Pradesh followed at 307, while Darbhanga in Bihar reported 290. Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded an AQI of 289, followed by Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh at 287. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh both reported 276, while Kaithal in Haryana recorded 273.

At the other end, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka recorded the lowest AQI at 19, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu at 25 and Ramanagara in Karnataka at 26. Gangtok in Sikkim reported 27, while Eloor in Kerala and Madikeri in Karnataka recorded 30 each. Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'. Grap Stage II remains in force Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remains in force across Delhi-NCR, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures include intensified mechanised road sweeping, dust suppression and water sprinkling, stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites, and steps to encourage the use of public transport.