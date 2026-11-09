The post-Diwali pollution spike was particularly evident in the concentration of fine particulate matter. According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PM2.5 levels in Akshardham reached 760.99 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm on Sunday, more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. This is an hourly concentration compared against a 24-hour guideline, rather than a like-for-like average.

Pollution levels remained elevated across the National Capital Region (NCR). Bahadurgarh recorded an AQI of 389, the highest among the neighbouring cities in the uploaded CPCB dataset. Noida stood at 340, followed by Faridabad at 334, Gurugram at 316, Manesar at 338, Ghaziabad at 366 and Greater Noida at 293. Bhiwadi recorded 300.

The spike came as residents burst firecrackers beyond the 10 pm deadline prescribed by the Supreme Court. The court had permitted certified green crackers during two restricted windows, 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm, on November 7 and 8. However, reports from several neighbourhoods indicated that firecrackers continued to be burst beyond the permitted hours, despite restrictions. According to media reports, conventional firecrackers were also burst in several parts of the capital, with pollution levels rising sharply in the hours following the celebrations.