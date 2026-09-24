Delhi's sewage challenge: 4 in 10 homes still lack sewer connections

Nearly four in 10 households in Delhi are still not connected to the city’s sewage network, highlighting a major infrastructure gap as the government works to clean the Yamuna. According to a Nearly four in 10 households in Delhi are still not connected to the city’s sewage network, highlighting a major infrastructure gap as the government works to clean the Yamuna. According to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report cited by Hindustan Times, more than 1.65 million households, or 41.3 per cent of the estimated four million households in the capital, remain without sewer connections.

The gap is particularly significant in unauthorised colonies and slum clusters, where the absence of formal sewage infrastructure can leave wastewater dependent on septic tanks, drains, or other disposal systems.

Delhi aims to connect all households by 2028

The DJB has set a target of providing sewer connections to all four million households by 2028. At present, around 2.35 million households are connected to the network, while work is continuing across several unauthorised colonies.

Hindustan Times reported that Delhi has 1,799 unplanned settlements. Sewer network work has been completed in 1,317 of these colonies, while work is under way in around 100 more. However, expanding the network remains difficult in areas where permissions are required from other agencies. The DJB has also identified several colonies where work cannot currently proceed because they are located in the Yamuna’s O-Zone or forest areas. How sewage affects the Yamuna The lack of household connections is closely linked to the challenge of preventing untreated wastewater from reaching the Yamuna . Delhi has 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined installed capacity of 3,702 million litres per day (MLD), while 22 drains directly discharge into the river and have a combined flow of around 5,196 MLD.