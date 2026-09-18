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Delhi school in Mayur Vihar gets bomb threat call, search underway

The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said

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The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
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The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said.

 According to DFS officials, police and emergency response teams were alerted after a call reporting the bomb threat was received at 8.40 am.

 Security checks are underway at the school. Further details are awaited, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhi government schoolsDelhi Police

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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