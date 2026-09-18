Delhi school in Mayur Vihar gets bomb threat call, search underway
The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said
The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said
The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said.
According to DFS officials, police and emergency response teams were alerted after a call reporting the bomb threat was received at 8.40 am.
Security checks are underway at the school. Further details are awaited, they said.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 1:30 PM IST