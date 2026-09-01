The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi published the draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Monday, with 97.54 million electors included in the draft against 156.14 million in the January 17, 2025 roll, a decline of 58.60 million or 37.5 per cent.

The data shows a huge difference across districts and Assembly constituencies, with 13 of Delhi's 70 constituencies recording more than 40 per cent of electors not included in the SIR 2026 draft. Tughlakabad recorded the highest share at 47.8 per cent, followed by Okhla at 45.2 per cent and RK Puram at 44.4 per cent, while South East saw the largest absolute district-level decline of 7.76 million electors.

Which regions saw the biggest drop in draft Delhi SIR rolls? The Assembly constituency of Tughlakabad has 100,386 electors in the SIR 2026 draft, while 92,033 enumeration forms were classified as uncollectable. Okhla has the second-highest share at 45.2 per cent, followed by Badarpur at 42.6 per cent, Mehrauli at 41 per cent, Patparganj at 40.1 per cent and Burari at 39.2 per cent. Deoli recorded a 37.3 per cent share of electors not included in the draft, followed by Chhatarpur at 37.2 per cent, Rithala at 36.4 per cent, Vikaspuri at 34.7 per cent and Badli at 34.5 per cent. Karawal Nagar recorded 32.8 per cent, Kirari 31 per cent, Nangloi Jat 29.8 per cent and Palam 28.2 per cent.

Mundka had 25.5 per cent of electors not included in the draft, followed by Matiala at 24.1 per cent, Narela at 23.8 per cent, Bawana at 23.7 per cent and Uttam Nagar at 22.2 per cent. South East Delhi records biggest decline At the district level, South East recorded the largest absolute decline in electors when the SIR 2026 draft is compared with the electoral roll as of January 17, 2025. The district had 1,654,222 electors in the January 2025 roll. Its electorate stood at 878,208 in the SIR 2026 draft, a decline of 776,014 electors, or 46.9 per cent. West recorded the second-largest decline, with its electorate falling by 600,240 from 1,667,848 to 1,067,608. East followed with a decline of 599,378, while North East recorded a fall of 584,491.

South saw a decline of 565,363 electors, followed by North West at 559,401. South West recorded a decline of 454,917, while North saw its electorate fall by 433,100. New Delhi recorded the sharpest proportional decline. Its electorate fell from 188,241 in January 2025 to 94,022 in the SIR draft, a decline of 94,219 electors, or 50.1 per cent. Across Delhi, the electorate fell from 15,614,000 in the January 17, 2025 roll to 9,753,577 in the SIR 2026 draft, a decline of 5,860,423 electors, or 37.5 per cent. District-wise drop Why are the numbers lower? In a press note, the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said the SIR enumeration phase was conducted from June 30 to August 17, 2026. At the beginning of the exercise, 14,510,299 electors were enrolled in Delhi's electoral rolls. By August 179,753,577 electors had submitted their enumeration forms.

The CEO's office said 4,756,722 enumeration forms could not be collected. Of these, 4,332,775 were classified as permanently shifted, absent or others, 282,412 related to deceased electors, and 141,535 were electors enrolled at multiple places or identified as duplicates. For the 4,332,775 electors classified as permanently shifted, absent or others, the CEO's office said Booth Level Officers either did not find them or did not receive their enumeration forms. The reasons listed were that they had become electors in other states or Union Territories, were not found at the address, had not submitted the form by August 17, or were not willing to register as electors.

The CEO's office said the names of electors found enrolled at multiple places would be retained at only one place. According to the press note, Booth Level Officers conducted house-to-house visits to distribute and collect enumeration forms. The BLOs made repeated visits to collect completed forms, with "at least three visits". What can voters do if their name is missing? The draft roll is subject to claims and objections until September 30, 2026. Electors who could not submit their enumeration forms during the specified period can apply for inclusion using Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form. Form 6 can be used to apply for enrolment, Form 7 to object to a proposed inclusion or seek deletion of an existing entry, and Form 8 for shifting residence, correction of particulars and other specified changes.

Applications can be submitted physically to the Electoral Registration Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer. They can also be filed online through the voter services portal or the ECINET mobile app. The CEO's office has also said booth-wise lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate electors whose names are not included in the draft have been displayed at the concerned offices and uploaded on the CEO's website. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026. The CEO's office said an entry cannot be deleted without issuing notice, conducting an inquiry and giving the person concerned an opportunity to be heard.