Delhi SIR: Digitisation crosses 6.6 million, covers over 45% of electors

Digitisation of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral rolls crossed the 66-lakh mark on Saturday, while the door-to-door distribution exercise was virtually complete, with nearly all electors having received enumeration forms.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's status report, 66,06,924 enumeration forms have been digitised, covering 45.53 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 electors.

Outer North continued to lead all districts in digitisation with 59.36 per cent of forms uploaded, followed by South West (55.67 per cent), North West (52.29 per cent), North Delhi (51.94 per cent) and Central North (50.60 per cent).

At the other end, South East recorded the lowest digitisation at 31.94 per cent, followed by East (37.50 per cent) and South (38.88 per cent).

The distribution of enumeration forms also edged closer to completion, with 1,44,89,074 forms distributed, covering 99.85 per cent of Delhi's electorate. Eight districts - South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Outer North, North East and South - have completed 100 per cent distribution of forms. Among the remaining districts, East recorded 99.99 per cent distribution, South West 99.98 per cent, West 99.96 per cent, Central North 99.94 per cent, while North West remained the lowest at 98.46 per cent. In absolute numbers, North East has digitised the highest number of forms at 8,66,510, followed by West (7,61,283), South West (7,40,247) and North West (6,63,335).