Delhi SIR: Reverification begins for 4.7 mn voters dropped from draft rolls

The poll officials have started reverification of more than 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls, to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Friday.

The development comes amid complaints that the names of many living voters and those who were living at their registered address were also removed from the draft rolls published on August 31.

Kumar said that around 25 lakh cases out of 33.12 lakh, in which voters who were issued notices for non-mapping or logical discrepancy, have also been resolved.

Speaking with reporters, Kumar said, "The booth-level officers have been directed to reverify the voters whose names were not in the draft rolls published after the enumeration phase. Our efforts are to ensure that no genuine voter's name is omitted in the final voters lists that will be published on December 4." The BLOs who are visiting households across the 70 Assembly constituencies to dispose of the notices issued to the voters whose names were in the draft rolls are also re-verifying the voters whose names were removed, he said. Voters who were left out in the draft rolls can fill up Form 6 to be included in the final voters lists to be published on December 4, he said.