Delhi SIR: SC to hear plea against voter name deletions on Sep 21

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on September 21 a plea against deletion of names from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it will hear the matter on Monday as other matters related to SIR exercises are also listed next week.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that out of the 4.7 million people whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll in Delhi, the poll panel has issued notice to 3.3 million people.

"What they have done is that they have not disclosed the names of people who have been issued notices or on what grounds they have been deleted. They have not disclosed which people notice has been issued to. What are the logical discrepancies and how are they unmapped," Bhushan submitted.