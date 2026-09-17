Home / India News / Delhi SIR: SC to hear plea against voter name deletions on Sep 21

Delhi SIR: SC to hear plea against voter name deletions on Sep 21

The court will hear the matter on September 21 after the petitioner alleged that details of 3.3 million notices and grounds for deletion among 4.7 million names had not been disclosed

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls
The poll panel had said over 4.332 million were found to have shifted or were absent during the SIR, over 282,000 voters were found to be deceased (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on September 21 a plea against deletion of names from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it will hear the matter on Monday as other matters related to SIR exercises are also listed next week.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that out of the 4.7 million people whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll in Delhi, the poll panel has issued notice to 3.3 million people.

"What they have done is that they have not disclosed the names of people who have been issued notices or on what grounds they have been deleted. They have not disclosed which people notice has been issued to. What are the logical discrepancies and how are they unmapped," Bhushan submitted.

On August 31, the Election Commission published a draft electoral roll under which 4.7 million voters were deleted from the list of 1.45 crore total voters.

Around one in three voters in Delhi were removed from the draft electoral roll published as part of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list.

The poll panel had said over 4.332 million were found to have shifted or were absent during the SIR, over 282,000 voters were found to be deceased, while over 141,000 were enrolled at multiple places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Light rain likely in Delhi today; IMD issues alert in Bihar, Jharkhand

PM Modi turns 76: List of events BJP has planned to mark PM's birthday

MCD passes 12 demolition orders, seals 11 properties across Delhi

PM Narendra Modi meets CEOs of Indian and global semiconductor companies

Premium

'Reforms Utsav': Centre plans 1,639 events to celebrate 1,300 reforms

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSupreme CourtElection Commission

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Next Story