Delhi SIR: 2 million cases resolved after EC eases voter verification rules

Over 60 per cent of the 3.3 million Delhi electors who received notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have been verified, the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced in a statement on Monday.

The final electoral roll for Delhi is slated to be released by December 4 after having been revised for the fourth time on September 26.

The disposal of notices accelerated after the poll panel eased verification procedures in late September. While only around 400,000 cases were resolved between August 31, when the draft electoral rolls were published, and September 29, another 1.6 million were disposed of over the following 12 days, The Indian Express reported.

The two million resolved cases include electors whose details have been verified for inclusion in the final electoral roll as well as those whose cases have been rejected. The exercise is continuing, with the disposal of notices and objections scheduled to run until November 30. Why were 3.3 million voters issued notices? Delhi had around 14.5 million electors when the SIR exercise began on June 30. The draft electoral roll published on August 31 included 9.75 million voters, while around 4.75 million names were removed after booth-level officers (BLOs) classified the electors as absent, shifted, deceased or having duplicate entries, among other reasons.

Of the 9.75 million electors included in the draft roll, around 3.31 million received notices seeking documents or clarification to establish their eligibility for inclusion in the final list. Around 1.93 million electors were flagged for “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms, including inconsistencies in personal details. Another 1.38 million were classified as “unmapped” because their details could not be linked to the electoral roll from the previous intensive revision conducted in 2002. The notices triggered concerns over the verification process, particularly given the large number of electors asked to establish their eligibility despite appearing in the draft roll. What changed in the verification process? ECI subsequently relaxed the procedures for resolving notices at a meeting on September 26, allowing officials to verify more cases without requiring electors to attend hearings in person.

Under the revised process, BLOs can visit voters’ homes to collect documents from those flagged for logical discrepancies or mapping issues. Online hearings have also been strengthened, while family members can appear on behalf of electors. The number of assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), authorised to dispose of cases, was increased from 297 to 902. Since September 30, electoral registration officers have also been able to resolve cases without conducting a hearing, based on a BLO’s declaration that the elector’s details have been verified. Officials have attributed the faster pace of disposal to the procedural changes, additional personnel and daily targets for BLOs. According to The Times of India, nearly 15,000 BLOs have been asked to clear at least 10 notices a day.