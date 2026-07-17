The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy, setting aside over ₹400 crore over the next five years to establish incubation centres across state-run educational institutions and provide financial support to early-stage startups, the state government announced on Thursday.

The policy will be rolled out in phases, beginning with 11 state universities, 13 government-aided colleges, polytechnic institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and government schools, media reports said. Institutions eligible under the policy will receive one-time financial assistance to set up or strengthen incubation centres, along with annual operational support for mentoring, networking, innovation activities and ecosystem development.

According to the Delhi government, the incubation centres will offer startups access to infrastructure, expert mentorship, business advisory services, intellectual property support, laboratories, testing facilities, and industry and investor networks. Startups incubated under the programme will also receive milestone-based financial assistance for prototype development, proof of concept, product development, market validation and commercialisation. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The initiative is not just about helping people launch start-ups, but about transforming Delhi’s youth from job seekers into job creators," by ensuring that students, researchers, teachers, alumni and aspiring entrepreneurs have access to the resources needed to convert innovative ideas into viable businesses, reported India Today. She said the policy will help Delhi establish itself as one of the country's leading centres for innovation and entrepreneurship.