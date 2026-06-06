Security intensified across Delhi as CJP protest begins at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across key locations in the national capital on Saturday as members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began their protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the CJP announced that it had received permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, prompted heightened security arrangements across central Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border entry points connecting the city with neighbouring states.

Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order, sources said. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACPs from various districts, have been assigned field duties to supervise security arrangements.

Multiple layers of barricading were put in place at sensitive locations, while vehicle-checking drives were intensified on routes leading to central Delhi and other strategic points in the city. Officials said that security was also strengthened outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precautionary measure. According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation and directed field units to remain vigilant. Reserve forces have been kept on standby to deal with any contingency. The Special Branch is monitoring developments across all districts to ensure that no one attempts to disturb public order under the guise of the protest, officials said. Social media activity linked to the gathering is also being closely monitored.

Police are also in touch with private cab aggregators to assess movement patterns and monitor any unusual surge in bookings towards Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, sources said. Dipke proceeded directly to Jantar Mantar after he landed in Delhi, instead of going to the Parliament Street Police Station. The CJP had appealed to its supporters to assemble at the designated protest site. Officials informed that metro services would continue to operate normally, while adequate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth movement of commuters and prevent any disruption to public life. Police maintained that sufficient security arrangements were in place and that the situation remained under control.