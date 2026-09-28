Delhi to get warmer after brief cool spell, no rain likely this week

Delhi is likely to get a break from rain on Monday after a wet and unusually cool weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a partly cloudy sky and no rainfall across the national capital.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. No weather warning has been issued for any area on Monday.

From Tuesday, skies are expected to remain clear, with temperatures gradually rising through the week. The maximum temperature could rise to 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 33-35 degrees Celsius from Wednesday onwards. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 22-24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 23-25 degrees Celsius from Thursday.

The dry forecast comes after parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Saturday, while the weather remained cool on Sunday. The cooler spell arrived days after the southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi. The monsoon withdrew from the capital on September 23, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25. Delhi’s Safdarjung station received 728.6 mm of rain between June 1 and September 23, compared with the normal 629.7 mm—an excess of 16 per cent, which falls under the normal rainfall category. Where is rain expected across India? Rain activity is expected to continue over several parts of the country on Monday. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Northeast.