Delhi to get warmer in coming days; IMD issues rain alert for South India

Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature forecast to reach 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. On the contrary, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The national capital is expected to remain dry through the week, with daytime temperatures likely to rise gradually. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius for Tuesday, with winds expected to reach 20–25 kmph during the afternoon.

Delhi weather updates

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, on Tuesday, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature stood at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while no rainfall was recorded during the observation period.

The IMD's Delhi-NCR forecast indicates mainly clear skies and no rain today. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild in the morning before rising through the day. The weather is forecast to remain dry through October 25, although partly cloudy skies are likely on October 24 and 25. All India weather updates: Heavy rain alert in several states The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in several other regions. These include parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Konkan and Goa. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph in some of the affected areas.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from October 20 to 25, with heavy rain possible at isolated places on October 20 and again during October 23–25. Why is it raining after withdrawal of monsoon? The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon does not mean the end of rainfall across India. Instead, it marks a seasonal transition, with the northeast monsoon bringing rain to parts of southern India during October-December. The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on October 15, 2026, on its normal date, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The onset of northeast monsoon rainfall over parts of south Peninsular India coincided with the withdrawal.