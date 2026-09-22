Delhi to remain dry as monsoon withdraws further; rain to hit other states

Delhi is likely to see clear skies on Tuesday, as the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rain over the national capital.

The weather office has forecast similar conditions over Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, with mainly clear skies. The national capital will most likely see no rain on September 27, although skies are likely to turn partly cloudy from September 25 (Friday).

The IMD in its bulletin said the southwest monsoon further withdrew from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab on September 21. Conditions are favourable for its further withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, some more parts of Rajasthan and parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days.

Rain remains active across India While Delhi is likely to remain dry, several parts of India are expected to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms over the coming days. On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Odisha. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, north and south interior Karnataka and Telangana. In central India, rainfall is expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, with fairly widespread to widespread rain forecast over east Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are also likely to see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with isolated heavy rainfall in parts of the region.

In eastern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, while isolated to scattered rain is forecast over parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of the region. In the northeast, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with thunderstorms and lightning also expected over the region. In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand through the coming days, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive isolated to scattered rain later in the week.