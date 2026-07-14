Delhi to remain partly cloudy; IMD forecasts heavy rain in several states

Delhi is likely to remain under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with no significant rainfall forecast, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain across several states over the next few days.

The national capital’s air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 246 at 4 pm.

Delhi weather outlook

The IMD has forecast partly to generally cloudy skies in Delhi over the next few days, with no significant rainfall forecast. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain close to the seasonal average, while humid conditions are expected to persist.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37-39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius. Weather across India The IMD said rainfall activity would continue across large parts of the country during the coming week, with heavy rainfall concentrated over the Himalayan states, eastern India and the Northeast. In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely to occur over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh through July 19, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive widespread rainfall with heavy showers between July 15 and July 19. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh.

Across central India, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to receive intermittent rainfall. The Met Department has forecast widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha while heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the region during the week. Rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra while Konkan and Goa are expected to witness more widespread rainfall from July 17 onwards.