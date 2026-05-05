Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain today; storms likely across India

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday, with rain bringing relief from the heat. Late-night showers on Monday cooled the city and prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘orange alert’ for the region.

On May 5, the national capital is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly towards the afternoon or evening.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 20–30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are expected. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Storms to intensify in some regions Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness similar conditions, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph. Thunderstorm activity, with wind speeds up to 70 kmph, may occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. IMD issues heavy rain alert Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is forecast over northeast India, including Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh.