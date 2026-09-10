Delhi to see cloudy skies today; heavy rain alert in Odisha, Jharkhand

Delhi residents woke up to a relatively warmer morning on Thursday as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , this was 1.6 degrees Celsius above the season's average.

The city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 135 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

While the IMD has not forecast heavy rainfall for Delhi today, the national capital is likely to remain partly cloudy with some rainfall expected throughout the week.

Odisha, Jharkhand among states under heavy rain alert According to the IMD's latest forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, is very likely over Odisha on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, reaching 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Telangana.