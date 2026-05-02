Delhi to see cloudy skies today; heavy rain, storms forecast across India

The national capital woke up to a warm and slightly humid morning on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and light winds offering little relief from the rising temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy conditions through the day, with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms in the coming days. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, while a gradual dip of 2 or 3 degrees Celsius may occur later this week under the influence of changing weather patterns. Intense rainfall in many regions India is set to witness widespread rainfall activity over the next few days, with heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast across several regions.

Very heavy rainfall is very likely at some places over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of West Bengal and Sikkim. Other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. West Bengal and Sikkim may see fairly widespread rainfall, with strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph in some areas. Alert for heavy rain in southern parts In the south, Kerala, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka may also witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

Despite the rainfall activity, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in most regions over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu. Storms in central India, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Similar weather conditions are expected over parts of east Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Strong winds over seas, advisory issued for fishermen The IMD has warned of strong winds with speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over the Bay of Bengal. These conditions are likely along and off the Odisha coast, adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast, as well as the West Bengal coasts.