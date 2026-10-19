Delhi to see cool morning, clear skies; IMD forecasts rain in South India

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Sunday, October 18, according to IMD's city weather report. The maximum temperature stood at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while no rainfall was recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

For Monday, the weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky, with the minimum temperature likely to remain around 18–20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 31–33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast: Temperatures may rise

Delhi is expected to remain largely dry over the next several days, with maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually. The IMD's forecast indicates daytime highs of around 31to 33 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, increasing to 32 to 34 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, maximum temperatures could reach 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the upper teens to around 20 degrees Celsius.