Delhi to see light rain today as heavy showers lash western, central India

Delhi woke up to generally cloudy skies on Friday, with light rain reported in parts of the National Capital Region during the early morning hours. Moist conditions led to patches of haze over parts of Delhi-NCR, especially due to the rain-bearing clouds.

Air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category. Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 73 at 8:30 am, while Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQI readings of 99 and 62, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi weather forecast for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain during the day.

The city is expected to record a maximum temperature between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness light rain accompanied by strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph at many places from early morning till noon. Another spell of very light to light rain is also likely towards the evening or night. The showers are expected to keep daytime temperatures close to normal while humidity will remain high across the capital. Rain continues across most parts of India The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active over large parts of the country. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.