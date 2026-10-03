Delhi to stay hot, mercury may touch 36°C; rain in several parts of India

Delhi is likely to see a mostly dry and clear spell over the next few days as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from northwest India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another spell of scattered rain in the capital from October 6.

According to the IMD’s Delhi forecast bulletin issued on Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius on October 3-5, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. No rain has been forecast during this period, with mainly clear skies expected across Delhi-NCR.

On October 3, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature on Friday was 36 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.

The IMD’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 6 to 8, while rainfall is also expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan region during the period. The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and the entire Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. Rainfall elsewhere While northwest India moves towards drier conditions, several other parts of the country are likely to continue seeing heavy rain showers.