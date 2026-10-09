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Delhi traders seeks ban on protests till Diwali, says business hit

The outfit also urged the government to designate a permanent protest zone outside the city

Ahead of Diwali, Jaipur witnesses a shopping frenzy. (Photo: PTI)
The organisation said restrictions are needed to protect the business of around 150,000 traders in the national capital (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 10:27 AM IST
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The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has demanded a ban on large-scale protests in Delhi's key commercial and central areas from Navratri till Diwali, citing their impact on businesses.

The outfit also urged the government to designate a permanent protest zone outside the city.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for restrictions on large gatherings at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Lutyens' Delhi, saying repeated demonstrations and disruptions to metro services were affecting traders and customer movement.

Goyal said the festive period, beginning with Navratri and Ramlila events on October 11, is crucial for traders, with Diwali and the wedding season following.

The organisation said restrictions are needed to protect the business of around 150,000 traders in the national capital.

According to a CTI survey, business activity in Delhi's markets has fallen by around 70 per cent over the past three days.

The number of customers visiting the city from outside Delhi for shopping has declined from an estimated two to three lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000, and the local footfall dropped by more than 50 per cent, the collective claimed.

Repeated metro station closures, traffic congestion and disruptions around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place were discouraging people from visiting markets, it said.

"We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. However, when thousands gather for demonstrations in central Delhi just before the festive season, it directly affects traders," Goyal said.

CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora said the government should issue fresh guidelines for demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and other prominent locations.

The organisation also proposed setting up a permanent protest zone outside central Delhi, suggesting Burari or the Ramlila Maidan as possible locations.

The demands come ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's call for a protest in Delhi on October 10 for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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