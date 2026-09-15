Delhi traffic advisory: Curbs, diversions from 2 pm for Ind vs Afg T20

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India-Afghanistan second T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The traffic police have warned of traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations in and around the stadium area from 2 pm onwards.

According to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, the measures have been put in place to manage the movement of spectators and vehicles around the venue during the match. Commuters travelling through central Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.

The advisory comes after similar traffic arrangements were put in place for the series opener on September 13. For that match, Delhi Traffic Police had warned that restrictions or diversions could affect Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, JLN Marg and Mirdard Chowk between 2 pm and 11.45 pm.