Delhi traffic advisory: Diversions around Anand Vihar ISBT till November 15

The Delhi Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements around Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to 15 to manage the anticipated surge in passenger movement during the festive season.

The arrangements have been made in view of the rush expected during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, with restrictions and diversions aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and preventing congestion around the interstate bus terminal and nearby railway stations.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg) and Road No. 57 (Swami Dayanand Marg) are among the stretches likely to be affected, while traffic diversions will be enforced at Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha in Vivek Vihar, according to the advisory.

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla have been advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road. Those heading towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have also been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road. Parking, waiting and halting of all vehicles, including buses, TSRs, autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, will be prohibited on either side of Road No. 56, particularly near the entry and exit gates of Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining approach roads. Private vehicle users have been advised to use designated parking facilities on Kaushambi Road near the Maruti showroom and on Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements.