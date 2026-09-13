Delhi Traffic Police announces diversions for final day of Brics summit

In view of the Brics Summit, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed advisory announcing diversions at 22 points and regulating vehicular movement on more than 35 roads.

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday, the final day of the three-day summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

Several important roads in central and south Delhi will be affected, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will be regulated, with vehicles headed towards East and South Delhi being diverted through BSZ Marg and IP Marg. Those travelling towards New Delhi and Connaught Place will be diverted via Sikandara Road. Commercial vehicles beyond Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards W-Point will not be allowed and will be diverted towards IP Marg, DDU Marg or BSZ Marg, depending on their destination. Traffic restrictions will also be enforced around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and the RML Hospital area. Vehicles approaching C-Hexagon from the Outer Circle of Connaught Place through Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath will be diverted through alternative roads.

In south Delhi, restrictions have been planned at multiple points around Lodhi Road, including its intersections with Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg and Arch Bishop Macarius Marg. Traffic approaching Bharat Mandapam from Mathura Road will be diverted at points under the Lodhi and Oberoi flyovers. Traffic will be routed towards Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad and other connecting roads, while vehicles bound for the Oberoi Hotel and Golf Link will be permitted at the specified point. The advisory has also laid down alternate routes for commuters travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. Traffic police have strongly recommended taking the Metro for airport travel.