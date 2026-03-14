Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted five special joint enforcement drives near the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this week to remove encroachments, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the drive was carried out in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals of Mehram Nagar village with the goal of decongesting roads and ensuring smoother traffic flow for passengers and commuters travelling to and from the airport.

The Mehram Nagar village is located near Terminal 1 of the IGI airport.

Action was taken against unauthorised hawkers and vehicles parked in violation of traffic regulations along the roadside that were obstructing the flow of traffic, the statement read.