Home / India News / Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

During the five drives, 331 e-challans were issued, while 89 vehicles were prosecuted under the Vehicle of Concerned Authority (VoCA) provisions and 63 vehicles were towed away

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam
According to an official statement, the drive was carried out in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals of Mehram Nagar village with the goal of decongesting roads and ensuring smoother traffic flow for passengers and commuters travelling to and from the airport. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 10:47 PM IST
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The Delhi Traffic Police conducted five special joint enforcement drives near the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport this week to remove encroachments, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the drive was carried out in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals of Mehram Nagar village with the goal of decongesting roads and ensuring smoother traffic flow for passengers and commuters travelling to and from the airport.

The Mehram Nagar village is located near Terminal 1 of the IGI airport.

Action was taken against unauthorised hawkers and vehicles parked in violation of traffic regulations along the roadside that were obstructing the flow of traffic, the statement read.

During the five drives, 331 e-challans were issued, while 89 vehicles were prosecuted under the Vehicle of Concerned Authority (VoCA) provisions and 63 vehicles were towed away.

Authorities also removed nine hawkers from the roadside during the enforcement action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi airportDelhi Traffic Police

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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