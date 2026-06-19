Delhi under yellow alert; heavy rain in most states as monsoon advances

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds later in the day, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of 40–42 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26–28 degrees Celsius for the national capital. Winds are expected to strengthen during the forenoon and afternoon, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 kmph and occasionally touching 60 kmph.

Monsoon advances

Conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days. The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, as well as Himachal Pradesh through the weekend. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the western Himalayan region, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm activity is also likely at isolated places in Rajasthan. Heavy rain warnings in east and northeast The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for isolated locations in Assam and Meghalaya and West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the Tamil Nadu regions of Puducherry and Karaikal.

In east India, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds, with some areas likely to experience wind speeds of up to 80 kmph. Fairly widespread rainfall is also forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Konkan and Goa region, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the next few days. In southern India, widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Heatwave conditions persist