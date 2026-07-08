Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, monsoon nears full coverage across India

Residents of Delhi woke up to rain in parts of the city on Wednesday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat after days of hot and humid conditions.

The national capital witnessed its wettest day of the year on Tuesday, with incessant rain leading to waterlogging, uprooted trees and traffic disruptions across the city.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds through the day, while a yellow alert remains in place for the national capital.

The weather office said Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain at many places and moderate rainfall at isolated locations during the forenoon and again in the afternoon and evening.

Another spell of light rain is expected at a few places during the night. Strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph may accompany thunderstorms during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32-34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius. Monsoon advances further Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of the north Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Gujarat, and additional areas of Rajasthan and Haryana. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, completing its coverage across the entire country.

Heavy rainfall to continue across several states As the monsoon intensifies its spell, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country over the coming days. In northwest India, heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan while in central India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The Northeast is expected to continue witnessing active monsoon conditions, with widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.