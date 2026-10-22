Delhi wakes up to poor AQI at 226, Grap-I restrictions in force across NCR

Delhi woke up to poor air quality on Thursday, with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) AQI dashboard recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 226 across Delhi-NCR at 7 am.

As per the CAQM’s dashboard, some areas of the national capital recorded very poor air quality. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 307 at 7 am, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309, with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant, while Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 306, also with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant.

On Wednesday, the commission invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR after the city’s AQI touched 245, its highest level in 100 days. The last comparable reading was 246 on July 13.

Wednesday was Delhi’s first poor air quality day of the season. The deterioration came a day after Dussehra, when Ravan effigies containing firecrackers were burnt at several locations across Delhi-NCR. However, no direct link has been established between the celebrations and the worsening air quality. AQI readings between 201 and 300 as considered as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe. Weather conditions and pollution outlook With temperatures beginning to drop, unfavourable weather conditions could hinder the dispersion of pollutants, increasing the risk of deteriorating air quality in the coming days. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s AQI was likely to remain in the poor category until Friday. The outlook for the following six days indicated no change in the air quality category.

Data analysed by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) showed that Delhi’s air quality entered the poor category in the first half of October during the 2015-2025 period. This year, the city entered the category on October 21, the latest onset in the period covered by the available data. Transport, stubble burning contribute to pollution According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the transport sector within Delhi was the largest contributor to the city’s pollution on Tuesday, accounting for 20.5 per cent. Stubble burning contributed around 8 per cent.

The contribution of stubble burning was forecast to rise to more than 13 per cent on Thursday before declining to 10.36 per cent on Friday. The transport sector’s contribution was projected to fall from 20.51 per cent on Wednesday to 17.28 per cent on Thursday, before rising slightly to 18.171 per cent on Friday. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said around 30 per cent of the city’s pollution was generated within Delhi, while 60-65 per cent came from or was influenced by surrounding areas. What steps are authorities taking under Grap-I? Authorities are strengthening dust-control measures, preventing waste burning, checking vehicle pollution certificates, and intensifying inspections of industries and construction sites. News agency PTI reported that the Delhi government has deployed 103 mechanical road sweepers.