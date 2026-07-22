Delhi wakes up to rain, cloudy skies, IMD forecasts more showers today

Delhi woke up to rain and overcast skies on Wednesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers through the day.

The weather office said the city is likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, even as an active monsoon pattern continues across large parts of the country.

The IMD has also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over several states in northwest, west and east India over the next few days.

Meanwhile, flood conditions have worsened in Assam, while heavy rain continues to disrupt normal life in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi weather forecast According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to remain under a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at many places and isolated heavy spells. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain likely across several states The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast at few places in east Rajasthan, while Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir may receive very heavy rainfall.

Across central India, widespread rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha while in eastern India, widespread rain is likely over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Sikkim. The Northeast continues to remain under an active monsoon spell, with IMD forecasting widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and parts of Maharashtra. Across southern India, widespread rainfall is likely over Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Flood situation worsens in Assam, death toll rises to 31 The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday, with 21 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking this year's flood toll to 31, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

More than 564,000 people across 16 districts have been affected, while 872 villages remain inundated. Train services continued to be disrupted for a second consecutive day as floodwaters submerged railway tracks. Heavy rain batters Jammu and Kashmir Heavy rains lashed large parts of the Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, severely disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to maintain a high alert. At least 23 people have died and seven others are missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday. All major pilgrimages, including Amarnath yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra, Shiv Khori yatra and Machail Mata yatra, remained suspended due to persistent downpours, landslides, and the heightened risk of flash floods, according to PTI.