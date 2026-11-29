Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 329 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Pollution levels were higher at several monitoring stations across the city, with 39 recording AQI readings above 300. Chandni Chowk registered the highest reading at 427, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Sirifort was the only other station to record a reading above 400, at 404.

Among the stations in the ‘very poor’ category, Chhawla recorded an AQI of 388, followed by Commonwealth Sports Complex at 375, Ghoga and Punjabi Bagh at 373 each, JNU at 367, Nehru Nagar at 365, Mundka at 354, IIT Delhi at 353, IGI Airport at 346, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, at 341 and Shadipur at 341.

Other stations in the ‘very poor’ category included Wazirpur at 340, Bawana at 334, Jahangirpuri at 333, Uttam Nagar at 330, Okhla Phase-2 at 327, Dwarka Sector 8 at 326, Rohini at 325 and North Campus, Delhi University, at 322. Ghummanhera and ITO both recorded 321, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stood at 320, Talkatora Garden at 319 and Sri Aurobindo Marg at 318. Nangloi registered 313, Ashok Vihar and Karala 310 each, Jharoda Kalan 309, Burari 308, Najafgarh 307 and Badarpur 305. Patparganj and Sonia Vihar both recorded 303, while NSIT Dwarka stood at 400. Among other high readings, DTU recorded an AQI of 397, followed by CRRI Mathura Road at 395. R K Puram and Shadipur registered 342 and 341, respectively.