"Delhi will suffocate": HC questions Centre's bid to reclaim Polo Club land

“Delhi will suffocate” if the government takes over green spaces, said the Delhi High Court on Monday in its observations on the Centre’s move to reclaim the land held by some of the Capital’s oldest sporting and social institutions, such the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Indian Polo Club, and Delhi Race Club.

Hearing the Indian Polo Association’s challenge to an eviction notice issued on May 20, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna repeatedly questioned the government’s plans for the land and the future of the heritage structures situated there.

“Why do you want the Polo Club? What are you going to do with all those heritage structures, even the Delhi Gymkhana? Make 20-storey buildings?” Justice Krishna asked during the proceedings.

The judge remarked that Delhi’s residents were already grappling with severe pollution and shrinking open spaces. “The little breather we have in the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) area is also going to go. All of us are going to suffocate and die. The government never needed the land in 200 years. Only you know what you are going to make Delhi into ... You have no idea how we are choking. The small lung that we have, you are going to take it away.” The Indian Polo Association approached the high court after being directed to vacate the Jaipur Polo Ground, which is in the Race Course area. It argued that while it had challenged the eviction proceedings before the Patiala House Court under the Public Premises Act and sought interim protection, the trial court had only issued notice and had not considered its plea for a stay.

Appearing for the Centre, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit defended the decision, submitting that the land was required for public and defence-related purposes. He argued that land availability in central Delhi was limited and essential governmental functions had to be carried out from the area. The court, however, remained unconvinced and questioned whether further construction in the city could be justified as being in the public interest. “Making all high-rises is in the public interest? You look at Delhi, we have only highrises all over ... God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live,” Justice Krishna observed.