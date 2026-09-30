Is your car BS IV or BS VI? How to check status before Delhi's winter curbs

If you drive into Delhi from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, or elsewhere, your vehicle's emission standard could determine whether you can enter the Capital this winter.

From November 1, 2026, Delhi will restrict the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that are below Bharat Stage (BS) VI, under the Centre's winter pollution-control framework. CNG and electric vehicles are exempt. For daily commuters from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and elsewhere, knowing whether a vehicle is BS-IV or BS-VI is now essential.

What are BS IV and BS VI emission norms?

BS norms are India's standards to regulate air pollutants emitted by motor vehicles. BS IV norms came into effect on April 1, 2017. India then skipped BS V and moved directly to BS VI from April 1, 2020. BS VI imposes stricter limits on pollutants than BS IV. Older commercial vehicles are a particular focus because ageing trucks and buses contribute pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

How to check if your vehicle is BS IV or BS VI online? The simplest way to check is through the government's Vahan database, which records vehicle details, including the applicable emission norm. Step-by-step guide to check vehicle status on Parivahan portal: Go to the Parivahan/Vahan vehicle details service.

Select Know Your Vehicle Details.

Enter the vehicle registration number.

Complete the required verification/captcha.

Open the vehicle details.

Look for Emission Norms/Norms. The entry may appear as Bharat Stage IV, Bharat Stage VI, or equivalent wording. Can you check BS IV or BS VI on the RC? Yes. The vehicle’s physical or digital Registration Certificate (RC) may mention the applicable emission norm under fields such as “Emission Norms” or “Bharat Stage”.

However, the format of RCs can vary, and the emission standard may not be prominently displayed on every physical RC. If it is not listed, owners can use the VAHAN record or Form 22 for confirmation. Where is the BS emission norm mentioned in Form 22? Vehicle owners can refer to Form 22, the manufacturer's initial certificate of compliance with pollution, safety and road-worthiness standards. It contains a specific “Emission norms applicable” field, which identifies the applicable standard, such as Bharat Stage-IV or Bharat Stage-VI. If you have lost the original Form 22, you can ask the vehicle manufacturer/dealer for the relevant compliance document for your vehicle.

Can you identify a BS VI car from the windshield sticker? The windscreen registration sticker can provide another indication. BS-VI vehicles have a 1 cm green strip at the top of the fuel sticker. The base colour indicates the fuel type—light blue for petrol/CNG and orange for diesel—while the green strip indicates that the vehicle meets BS-VI emission norms. However, owners should not rely on the sticker alone if it has been replaced, damaged or is missing. In such cases, the vehicle’s emission category should be confirmed through Vahan or Form 22. Does the year of registration tell you whether the car is BS VI? Not always. BS-VI emission norms became mandatory nationwide from April 1, 2020, after the SC barred the sale and registration of new BS-IV vehicles from that date.

So, a vehicle first registered after the transition would ordinarily be BS-VI. But the registration year is only an indicator, not definitive proof. For confirmation, check the vehicle’s Vahan record, RC or Form 22, particularly for vehicles registered between 2017 and 2020, when the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI was underway. Can the vehicle dealer or manufacturer tell you? If records are unclear, contact the authorised dealer or manufacturer with the vehicle’s VIN/chassis number. They can confirm the emission certification for that specific vehicle; Form 22, linked to the vehicle’s chassis, specifies the applicable emission norm. Which vehicles will face Delhi's restriction from November 1? This is the key point for vehicle owners. From November 1, 2026, vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI will face restrictions on entering the Capital under the winter pollution-control framework. CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, according to the government’s latest plan.