Delhi winter pollution: CAQM calls for checks on vehicles, stubble burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has stepped up its winter pollution preparedness, asking enforcement agencies to intensify checks on vehicles, industrial emissions, construction dust and stubble burning as Delhi NCR enters the high-pollution season.

At a September 29 meeting, the CAQM reviewed preparations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and called for strict and time-bound enforcement of its pollution-control measures.

One of the key measures begins from October 1, with restrictions on fuelling vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) coming into force across NCR. Authorities are preparing to use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems at fuel and CNG stations to enforce the rule.

The regulator also reviewed restrictions on the entry of BS-IV and older transport and commercial goods vehicles into Delhi, along with plans to shift buses entering the capital towards cleaner modes. Stubble burning under watch The timing of the review is significant as farm fires have started appearing across northern India. Delhi's AQI entered the moderate category at 129 on September 30, while 19 crop-residue burning incidents were detected across six states, including seven each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, according to ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute data. Between September 15 and 30, 114 residue-burning incidents were detected across the six states, with Punjab accounting for 59 and Uttar Pradesh 32.

Farmers burn crop residue to clear fields before sowing the next crop. Under its 2026 action plan, the CAQM has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to work towards eliminating paddy stubble burning through measures including crop diversification, direct-seeded rice and greater use of crop residue. Crackdown on older vehicles The CAQM has also asked agencies to intensify action against end-of-life vehicles, including impounding and scrapping them in line with a Supreme Court order. It is also monitoring the planned phase-out of diesel auto-rickshaws across NCR by December 31, 2026. Cleaner-mobility rules for cab aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms will also face compliance checks, including surprise inspections.