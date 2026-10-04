Delhi women now needs Pink Saheli card for free DTC, cluster bus travel

The Delhi government has notified that women residents can avail free travel on DTC and cluster buses only through the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card', officials said on Sunday.

The change has been made under the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

"Female passengers who are residents of Delhi can travel free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, both AC and non-AC, only with the use of Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC). However, they will have the option to purchase a ticket at the applicable fare for the journey," a Delhi Transport Department notification said.

Women who are not eligible for the free travel facility can also travel on DTC and cluster buses by purchasing tickets at the applicable fare, it said.