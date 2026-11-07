Delhi world's most polluted major city, says Swiss group on Diwali eve

Delhi was the world's most polluted major city on ​Saturday morning, according to Swiss group IQAir's live ranking, as the Indian capital faced severe pollution forecasts a day before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

India has ordered ‌schools in and around ​Delhi to offer online classes, ​and encouraged people to work from home ​ahead of Diwali on Sunday, which is usually marked by the widespread use of firecrackers that further worsen the air quality.

IQAir ranked Delhi first ​among the world's major cities at 10:35 a.m. (0505 GMT), ‌with a US air quality index reading of 581, ​double that of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan, at 285.