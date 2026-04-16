Delimitation and proportionality: Why southern states are raising concerns

The proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be is scheduled to be introduced in a special session of Parliament beginning Thursday. The Bill, which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha to around 850 seats from 543, has triggered a deeper question: will the next round of delimitation reward population growth alone and, in doing so, reduce the voice of states that controlled their populations early?

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram flagged the issue in a post on X, warning that the seat increase could be a precursor to redistribution that disadvantages southern states. "Tamil Nadu's current representation in the Lok Sabha is 39. They said it would rise to 58. I said this is nothing but an illusion. When delimitation is carried out, that 58 will drop to 46. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh's current number is 80. It will first rise to 120, and after delimitation , it will rise further to about 140," he said.

"The current representation of the 5 southern states, which have stabilised their population, is 24.3 per cent. This will decrease to 20.7 per cent," he added. What does delimitation mean? Delimitation is the process of redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency boundaries and reallocating seats among states based on population changes, through the Delimitation Commission of India. The Delimitation Commission has been formed four times so far, with the last major exercise completed in 2002. The number of Lok Sabha seats and their distribution across states has, however, been frozen since 1976 to encourage population control. READ | Delimitation in India: How it was done before and why it was paused While increasing the total number of seats is one part of the coming exercise, the more politically sensitive question is how those seats will be distributed across states.

Why is proportionality at the heart of the dispute? Professor K John Sundar, a Chennai-based political commentator, says, in theory, representative democracy requires parliamentary seats to broadly reflect population size, but that is also where the core dispute lies. "Strict population-based proportionality could tilt political power towards states with higher population growth, largely in northern India. Meanwhile, states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, which invested in public health, education, and family planning, may see their relative share of seats decline. This transforms delimitation into a fairness debate rather than just a numerical exercise," he told Business Standard in a telephonic conversation.

“Fair representation in India cannot be reduced to a purely arithmetic exercise of 'one person, one vote' in a federal polity,” he added. Why are southern states worried? Prof Sundar said the concern in southern India is not necessarily about losing seats in absolute terms, but about losing relative influence. The key concerns are dilution of political voice, reduced bargaining power, an impact on fiscal debates, and a shift in political incentives towards more populous regions. These concerns have also been articulated strongly by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Stalin has consistently argued that states that implemented population control policies should not be penalised in parliamentary representation. On Tuesday, after the proposal to expand Lok Sabha seats, he warned that any delimitation exercise based purely on population would be unacceptable to Tamil Nadu and other southern states because it risks eroding their rightful voice in the Union. The DMK has also framed the issue as one of federal fairness rather than regional grievance, urging the Centre to: ensure consultation with states before any delimitation exercise

provide clarity on how seat redistribution will be carried out

guarantee that states will not be disadvantaged for achieving demographic stability The concern is not limited to Tamil Nadu. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written to southern states and the Union Territory of Puducherry proposing a “hybrid model”, where 50 per cent of additional seats would be allocated proportionately. Prof Sundar frames the issue as one of federal balance. “India is not merely a democracy of individuals, but a Union of states. Representation must reflect both citizens and constituent units.”

READ | How delimitation could shift India's fiscal balance and growth model He warns that ignoring this balance could undermine the federal structure. Are there alternatives to strict proportionality? Professor Sundar argues for moving beyond a purely population-based approach, suggesting a model that incentivises development rather than demographic expansion, potentially incorporating factors such as governance outcomes and demographic discipline. India already uses the Finance Commission to redistribute resources among states, taking into account factors such as income distance and demographic performance. However, Prof Sundar cautions, “You cannot buy federal balance through fiscal transfers while distorting political power.” Is bifurcation of large northern states a fair solution? Some analysts have floated the idea of dividing large northern states to rebalance representation, but others reject it. According to Prof Sundar, it is politically opportunistic and distorts the federal intent of stable state units.