Democracy will be stronger, vibrant if women quota implemented in 2029: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indian democracy will be become stronger and vibrant if elections to Lok Sabha and various assemblies in 2029 are held with the women's reservation fully in place.

In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that with women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that there is an increase in the participation of women in legislative bodies.

He said the amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament, beginning April 16, and any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India.

"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said in the letter posted on his personal handle of X. The prime minister said the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs. "When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," he said. "I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting," Modi said.

In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. The Act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies. The amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, when passed, will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.