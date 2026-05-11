Department of Posts targets ₹4,000 crore incremental revenue in FY27: MoS

The Department of Posts aims to double its incremental revenue to ₹4,000 crore this year, driven by innovation, accountability, rewards and meeting of targets set across segments, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said.

The Department of Posts (DoP) posted an incremental revenue of ₹2,100 crore, which is the highest known growth revenue in the last four decades, to ₹15,296 crore in FY26 from ₹13,218 crore in FY25.

"Last fiscal year, we increased revenue by ₹2,100 crore, which is 10 times the average growth of the Department of Posts. This year, our target is to increase the revenue to ₹4,000 crore. Every segment has a target. The goal is to convert post offices from cost centre to profit centre in the next 3-4 years," the minister told PTI in an interview.

He said DoP's revenue grew to ₹13,200 crore in 2025 from ₹11,500 crore in 2016. The minister said the government is committed to scaling services of India Post for the benefit of people and make it competitive through innovations. "We studied the challenges being faced by the DoP. We defined the market to identify market share we really have in any given area and vertical, identified bottlenecks, ensured operational excellence, consistently monitored targets, made people accountable and at the same time appreciated them to enable this growth," Pemmasani said. The minister said he reviews the performance of the department every month.

He said before fixing accountability of officials, operational challenges were identified and addressed. The minister said chief post master generals were given reasonable targets after they saw no bottlenecks in operations. "I started writing letters for all chief post master general (CPMGs). I said you agreed to the targets and told us that there are no bottlenecks. If there is no performance, then the government can take disciplinary actions within its scope. These were written in letters at the end of first month to 15 CPMGs, then things started changing dramatically," Pemmasani said. He said the DoP also appreciates achievements and now the number of letters on below benchmark performance has come down to 1.

The minister said targets have been supported with innovative and attractive solutions like speed post delivery within 24 hour and 48 hours, tracking system, OTP-based alerts. "IT enablement now with the targets and accountability everything changed significantly. Some people used to complain about the behaviour of post office employees. Now, I think people will behave much differently because everybody needs more customers based on their targets," Pemmasani said. He said to compete with private players, the DoP has started round-the-clock service at 214 post offices and extended hours to more than 7 hours and up to 24 hours across a total of about 4,000 post offices.